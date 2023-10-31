BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John Lincoln-Lynch will spend one to three years in prison. He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting death in September, just as jury selection for his trial was set to begin.

In February 2022, Lincoln-Lynch struck and killed Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls and then fled the scene. Trombley was a beloved husband, grandfather and respected member of his community.

“He is not only my hero but he is the man that I strive to be every day of my life,” Benjamin Trombley, Paul Trombley’s son, said.

The courtroom was full of Trombley’s family and friends, who described their loss.

“Paul was my teacher, my coach and my cheerleader, my partner, my travel companion, my dinner date, my nurse and my patient, my best friend, the love of my life,” Lucinda Trombley, Paul Trombley’s wife, said. “So many parts of my heart are missing. Paul was taken so suddenly and so unexpectedly, and so violently.”

Lincoln-Lynch was taken into custody, but not before apologizing to Trombley’s family.

“I just want them to know that I would trade places with them if I could,” Lincoln-Lynch said. “I’m just truly sorry.”

The judge refuted that claim and said Lincoln-Lynch returned to the scene and should have known to stop and speak with law enforcement.