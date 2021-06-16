Moreau man arrested, accused of injuring officer during disturbance call

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Moffitt, 32, of Moreau after responding to a disturbance call on Bluebird Road.

Police say Moffitt is accused of injuring a deputy by slamming his foot in a door as well as damaging items inside the home where the call occurred.

Police charged Moffitt with the following:

Assault in the 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Moffitt was arraigned in the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail pending further action, according to police.