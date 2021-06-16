Moreau man arrested, accused of injuring officer during disturbance call

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Nicholas Moffitt, 32, of Moreau after responding to a disturbance call on Bluebird Road.

Police say Moffitt is accused of injuring a deputy by slamming his foot in a door as well as damaging items inside the home where the call occurred.

Police charged Moffitt with the following:

  • Assault in the 2nd Degree (Class D Felony)
  • Obstructing Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree (Class A Misdemeanor)
  • Criminal Mischief in the 4th Degree (Class A Misdemeanor).

Moffitt was arraigned in the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail pending further action, according to police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire