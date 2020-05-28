Moreau Lake an example of what to expect in a coronavirus-safe summer

Breaking News
Emergency Rent Relief Act of 2020 passes NYS Senate and Assembly

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Moreau Lake State Park was one of 16 state-owned parks that opened its beach on Friday. Now, the place is hopping; at half capacity, that is.

Those looking to swim, walk, fish or boat can still do so, albeit with some restrictions in place. Those include wearing a mask when using a restroom or changing station; social distancing in the water; and not being able to use pavillion or playground spaces.

The beach has also been making regular capacity updates on Facebook.

A full list of guidances and open beaches can be found online.

