Moreau Community Center selected to receive Lowe’s grant

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10)-The Moreau Community Center in South Glens Falls was chosen to receive a grant from Lowe’s. The community center was chosen from out of more than 2,200 entries to receive money from Lowe’s 100 Hometowns grant.

The grant is funding projects in 36 states. Moreau Community Center is one of 35 community centers that will receive funding.

“We are inspired by the nationwide response to 100 Hometowns, which brought people from all across the country to share with us their remarkable stories and hope for how their community might be made a little better,” said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe’s chairman, and CEO. “Lowe’s has been dedicated to improving homes, and hometowns, since its founding in 1921, and we look forward to continuing to do so for the next 100 years.”

The Moreau Community Center requested the grant to help renovate its outdated and poorly functioning kitchen to provide better food services for people in need which include seniors and disabled individuals.

A teaching kitchen will be included in the renovations and the center plans to launch a free and fee-for-service program. The program will include nutrition/wellness education, and provide social interaction for the community.

All 100’s Hometown Grant projects are set to be completed by the end of the year.