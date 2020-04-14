More Upstate Hospital nurses headed downstate to aid in coronavirus relief

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police troopers from Homer helped escort Upstate Hospital employees as they made their way downstate to aid in COVID-19 relief efforts.

The New York State police posted videos and photos to its social media pages showing the line of cars zooming down the Interstate.

According to the post this was the second wave of nurses and health care providers to travel downstate from Upstate Hospital to help.

In addition to State Police, members from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit and the Cortland Police helped with an escort through Cortland County.

They were cheered on from the Interstate by members of the village of Homer Police, the Homer Fire Department and TLC ambulance then again by troopers from Traffic Incident Management in Broome County.