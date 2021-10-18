More than half of Capital Region counties propose lower taxes in 2022 budgets

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Many local counties have released their budgets for 2022. So far six out of 11 Capital Region counties have said they are proposing a decrease in county taxes.

Below are the proposed budget amounts for the six counties currently available. Budgets for the remaining five counties will be released in the coming weeks. Click on the county name to view proposed budgets available online.

Budget approximately $753 million

Increase 4.5% over 2021 budget

Albany County released its 2022 proposed budget on October 12. County Executive Dan McCoy said there will be a slight decrease in taxes for residents. He also said this is the fourth year in a row the budget increase has been under the tax cap.

Columbia County

Although the 2022 proposed budget isn’t available, the county said current projections indicate a decrease in taxes for residents at a Board of Supervisors meeting on October 13.

“I am pleased to report that, based on the analysis of our finance team of Treasurer PJ Keeler, Controller Ron Caponera, Finance Committee Chairman Jim Guzzi, and myself as Budget Officer, we are currently seeing projections that inform us the 2022 budget will bring with it a tax decrease,” said Columbia County Board of Supervisors Chairman, Matt Murell.

Budget approximately $117 million

Increase of 3.9% over 2021 budget

Greene County said decreases will be seen in 11 out of 14 towns because of changes in State Equalization Rates. They said the remaining three towns will see a slight increase.

“Unlike the previous year’s budgets, that dealt with severe State Aid cuts and then the Covid pandemic, this proposal should be considered a return to normal budgeting procedures. Most expenses follow inflationary trends while receipts are estimated at predicable levels, save the estimated Sales Tax,” said the county’s budget officer.

Budget approximately $362 million

Continuing its efforts to lower taxes for residents, the county said its 2022 proposed budget would lower taxes by 10%. The fourth consecutive year taxes have gone down in Rensselaer County, the county said.

“Our record on taxes is solid and long-standing. We should recognize Rensselaer County’s record of staying below the state property tax cap every year the cap has been in place, over a decade. We can also say that Rensselaer County is likely to offer the largest property tax rate decrease to residents across all of New York State,” said County Executive, Steve McLaughlin.

Budget approximately $381 million

The county said it anticipates a slight decrease in the tax rate. “The tentative 2022 budget proposes significant investments in public safety, health, and human services, infrastructure, open space, and conservation while anticipating a property tax rate reduction for residents and staying below the property tax cap,” the county said.

Budget approximately $342.7 million

Decrease of 1% over 2021 budget

The county said COVD relief funding assisted in the county being able to lower taxes. “The mix of State and Federal COVID-19 pandemic related grants and the return of broad revenues into the County has allowed the Manager’s Office to recommend a decrease in the property tax levy of -1%,” they said.

Warren County

The proposed budget will be made publicly available on November 5 at a special Board of Supervisors meeting, according to county Director of Public Affairs, Don Lehman.