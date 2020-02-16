Interactive Radar

More than a dozen people without homes after Livingston fire

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several people are without a home after heavy flames Friday night at a bus garage spread to a nearby apartment building, causing heavy damage.

The fire started Friday night at the Cramden Coach charter bus company and quickly spread to a nearby apartment complex. Residents trying to escape the building ran to a nearby gas station.

Brianna Edmonds, cashier at the gas station, said she had not experienced a situation like the fire Friday night.

“I had to get the paramedics to come and assist the people who ran out. One guy had no clothes on and we were trying to find clothing, trying to find anything that was available.

The American Red Cross is helping 8 adults and 6 children with shelter, food and clothing after they lost everything to the fire.

Police said everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

