More than 60 players opt out of NFL season

(CNN) — There are some changes happening at the NFL.

Over 60 NFL players have opted out of the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The New England Patriots are the most affected, with eight players opting out. The Patriots have lost starters like Linebacker Dont’a Hightower and Safety Patrick Chung.

Only one player has opted out from Tom Brady’s new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that is Offensive Linesman Brad Seaton.

The first player to opt out of the season was practicing Doctor and Kansas City Chiefs Offensive Linesman Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff.

Players who opted out voluntarily, will receive a $150,000 salary advance and their contract will toll to the next year.

About 2,800 players are on the NFL rosters.

