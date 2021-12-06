More than $425M for NYS water infrastructure

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been six years since tests confirmed that PFAS contaminates were found in the drinking water in Hoosick Falls. As a result, a carbon treatment system was put in place. Now, a permanent municipal drinking water supply consisting of two new ground water wells will be implemented south of Hoosick Falls.

“My opinion on that is we have been on filtration now for three-plus years,” explained community advocate Michael Hickey. “And the water continues to come back non-detect. With this alternate well source that we will have, this will give us another layer of protection.”

The new project will cost $9.7 million and will be paid for by Honeywell International and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, the companies responsible for the contaminates.

Hoosick Falls is just one community dealing with serious water infrastructure issues. Now, more than $425 million is headed to New York State from the federal government’s bi-partisan infrastructure law to fix water supply issues across the state.

Congressman Antonio Delgado stated, “This historic investment will identify and replace lead pipes as well as tackle PFAS contamination.”

The congressman has vowed to keep fighting on the issue.

“I think that we have a lot of strong advocates for us in Washington,” said Hickey. “So I’m glad that we have that money to help other communities. I think that we are a good blueprint — good, bad, or indifferent — of the way things were handled in the beginning. And I think that money will be used, hopefully, for filtration in the future.”

When it comes to Hoosick Falls, a workshop will be held on January 7 and January 8 to help community members fill out a class action lawsuit for compensation on property devaluation and medical monitoring.