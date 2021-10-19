More than 220 vehicles and surplus items for sale at auction in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) will hold an in-person auction in Albany at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 20. This will be the first auction held in Albany since December 2019.

Bidders must be present at the auction site on the Averell Harriman State Office Building Campus. Signage will be placed on the campus, directing people to the auction site.

More than 220 items including, vehicles, highway equipment, and miscellaneous pieces of surplus property will be up for auction.

One of the featured items is a 2015 Chevrolet Corvette with 31,120 miles on the odometer, V8 8-speed engine with a GM 8L90 automatic transmission. The car has a 1LT, Stingray trim and comes equipped with a Bose audio system, 8-inch touchscreen with Chevrolet MyLink, a removable top, mid-engine rear-wheel drive, and dual exhaust.

The auction will also feature two other older luxury cars recovered by DMV investigators, a 2005 Mercedes-Benz CLK550 with 51,221 miles and a 2006 Cadillac CTS with 117,322 miles. Both vehicles have rebuilt salvage titles, and the Mercedes-Benz has a replacement VIN.

Face masks must be worn by all attending and participating in the auction, regardless of vaccination status.

For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the state later this year, go to NYSStore. Information on specific items and terms of sale can be found at the Vehicle and Equipment Auctions or by emailing state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov or calling (518) 457-6335.