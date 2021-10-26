More than $1.5M awarded for projects to protect communities along Hudson River

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $1.5 million in grants for projects to help protect communities along the Hudson River. Several of these grants are going to fund projects in the Capital Region.

“New York State is committed to investing in projects that will improve community resiliency and protect our natural resources in the Hudson River Valley and across the state,” said Hochul. “The 39 grants announced today, totaling more than $1.5 million in awards, will provide dozens of Hudson River watershed communities with the support they need to improve recreation and access to the river while working to preserve and protect the Estuary for future generations.”

In the Capital Region, grants were awarded to:

Albany County

New Scotland, $50,000. Town of New Scotland Natural Resource Inventory and Open Space Plan project will inventory, map, and describe natural resources in the town to create town-wide open space plan.

Radix Ecological Sustainability Center, $40,000. Radix Ecological Sustainability Center will construct a solar-powered watercraft for education about the Hudson River to help Radix youth employees and residents learn about aquatic areas of frequent use and concern.

Columbia County

Columbia Land Conservancy, $37,655. The Columbia Land Conservancy will create virtual and place-based experiences highlighting the Hudson River Estuary and watershed. The project will include 10 virtual tours, installing watershed-themed artwork on the “Access for All Trail,” and retrofitting an aging gazebo that overlooks river at the Greenport Conservation Area.

Greene County

Catskill, $50,000. Dutchman’s Landing Park Boat Launch Access Improvement Project. The village will repair and improve access at the existing boat launch at Dutchman’s Landing Park to make the boat ramp and docks safer and more accessible, and protect against erosion and flooding.

Rensselaer, $50,000. Open Space and Recreation Plan will be developed to create a more resilient and sustainable community.

Trout Unlimited, $49,838. Town of Stephentown Road Stream Crossing Management Plan will serve as a guide for future culvert replacements, reconnecting high-quality aquatic habitat and improving community flood resiliency and protecting road infrastructure.

Rensselaer Land Trust, Inc., $27,975. Rensselaer Land Trust will create new lesson plans featuring components of traditional fishing methods, fish habitats, and species restoration efforts on the Hudson River.

Media Alliance, Inc., $40,000. Media Alliance, Inc., will purchase computers for their new Nature Lab Urban Environmental Education Center. The computer equipment will expand the scope of the work in the lab, supporting education and research about the estuary, and connecting youth and environmental organizations along the Hudson.

The grants are funded by the State’s Environmental Protection Fund and administered by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Hudson River Estuary Program.

A full list of projects receiving funding can be found on the Governor’s website.