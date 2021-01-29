More people will be allowed at NYS weddings come March

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– Today Governor Cuomo announced that starting in March, 150 people will be allowed at weddings in New York State as long as everyone has a negative COVID-19 test, and local health departments approve of the event.

While wedding planning can often be difficult for most soon-to-be brides and grooms, planning one during a pandemic makes it even tougher. Cole Mead and Madeline Civill are a local couple dealing with the added stress.



“It’s all up and down because you never know what the rules are going to be or if COVID is gonna be there or not,” said Civill.

The governor’s announcement is welcomed news for wedding venues.

Joseph Ruggerio, of Ruggerio Hospitality says this announcement couldn’t come at a better time, seeing as though financial help is being exhausted from PPP and a disaster loan, which has to be paid back. Ruggerio telling news 10, that weddings haven’t been held at Sixty State Place, an event venue in Albany, since March of last year.

“Basically in the beginning, everyone was postponing,” explained Ruggerio. “We lost some weddings, that canceled all together. Some people have moved their dates twice now. So luckily for us, most of our 2020s are postponed to 2021. But as we are getting into 2021, with no news until today, really, it was looking like we may have to book again, or people would start getting more frustrated and end up just canceling their wedding or doing a small wedding at their house or a justice of the peace or something like that. So this really came at a great time. “

He said this news helps bring back a little bit of normalcy in these trying times.

As for Cole Mead and Madeline Civill, they are planning on having 80 people at their wedding this fall, but even knowing now that they can invite more people if they wish to do so, they say they’d still rather keep it on the smaller side because of the coronavirus.

“I don’t know if we would really change our list much,” said Mead. “The numbers are still higher than I think is comfortable.”

But regardless of how stressful wedding planning has been, come October, Wedding bells will be music to this couple’s ears.