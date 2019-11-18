More people are working full-time beyond traditional retirement age

(NEWS10) — As the traditional workforce model starts to see more Americans choosing to work longer, a new report says young professionals are having a harder time moving up in their careers due to fewer people retiring.

The survey, which is based on the response of 2,000 adults, found that the majority of Americans now plan to work beyond a traditional retirement age and one in three people said they plan to work at least a part-time job during retirement.

About 15 percent of baby boomers, ages 54-74 are still working full time, according to a report on USA Today.