More Jenkinsville homes switched to bottled water as DEC investigation continues

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Some homes on or around Jenkinsville Road in Queensbury are still being given bottled water by the New York Department of Health, whose investigation into contaminated wells in the area is continuing.

This week, the department released a new report with updated numbers on wells contaminated with PFOAs and 1,4-dioxane.

The department reported that testing has now been completed at 74 residential wells within a half-mile of four landfills suspected to be responsible for contamination. The DEC is up to 11 homes being given bottled water to use instead of tap, with four more lined up to be sampled again.

There are 14 more wells still yet to be tested.

PFOA and 1,4-dioxane levels found in wells haven’t been deemed high enough to be considered an immediate hazard, but the DEC said bottled water is being provided out of an abundance of caution.

The first five homes to get bottled water have been getting it since last month, after contamination was found by the DEC last summer. All homes in the Jenkinsville Road area are well-based, and monitoring wells are still being tested at the four sealed landfills surrounding the community.

The four wells surrounding the Jenkinsville area of Queensbury are laid out in a map from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. (Photo: NY DEC)

Preliminary work has already completed at the Queensbury landfill on Ridge Road, which the DEC has designated as a potential inactive hazardous waste disposal site. That was the landfill that first led the DEC to investigate residential wells, although whether it is the cause – or the only one – has yet to be proven.

The investigation is ongoing in various stages at the other three locations.

At the Finch Paper landfill on Route 149, wells were sampled earlier this month, on April 1-2 and 6. Groundwater samples taken are still under review.

Well sampling has yet to begin at the Ciba-Geigy landfill on Jenkinsville Road, but is set to happen within the month. The nearby McLaughlin Construction and Demolition landfill, across the street, is planned for sampling this month as well.

Next, the DEC is planning to continue investigation at the Queensbury landfill, including a site characterization process. The DEC will also be presenting information next Monday night at a public forum hosted by the town of Queensbury over Zoom, which can be viewed live on YouTube at 7 p.m. on April 19.

Queensbury Supervisor John Strough said on Thursday that the town was continuing to work with the area residents affected. Long-term solutions are still being considered, including potentially connecting the neighborhood to the town water main, which currently ends three miles south.

In the meantime, the DEC is asking residents to conduct sampling on their own, by mail. Those interested in doing so can reach out directly to the DEC at (518) 402-2754 or (518) 623-1233, or the DOH at (518) 402-7884 or (518) 402-7882.