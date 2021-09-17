More funding coming to Albany County to prevent gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy announced Friday an additional $115,000 will be coming to the county to bolster local programs aimed at reducing gun violence. The funding comes from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS).

This builds off of the $50,000 already given to the county by OCFS. Governor Kathy Hochul has also extended the deadline of December 31, 2021, for claiming these funds to March 30, 2022.

The local organizations that will receive funding for the youth opportunity programming include the Arbor Hill Development Corporation, 518 SNUG, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area, Eden’s Rose Urban Mountain Biking Initiative, Jamil Hood’s House of Hoops, Make A Play, and Albany Strength MMA Training Center.

In addition to the $115,000, the Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative will receive $137,000. Part of that money will be used to reimburse Albany County’s Department of Probation for Violence Offender Identification (VOID).

VOID is a probation officer solely dedicated to supervising the firearm-related probation cases sent to the Probation Department. This individual works closely with the Albany Police Department and the Albany County District Attorney’s Office, conducting fieldwork, using technology and tracking social media of probationers to prevent future gun violence.