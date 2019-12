ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Hundreds of helping hands made sure everyone had a Merry Christmas by volunteering at the Capital City Rescue Mission. Over 3500 meals were served, both dine-in and take-out, to people in the community from all walks of life.

“Some are homeless, and they actually stay here. We have 250 people a night now. But also, a lot of them are lonely, and have mental issues in their life, issues of family breakdown and troubles," Perry Jones, Executive Director of Capital City Rescue Mission told News10, "older people who, everybody’s gone. But it’s a festive day, so it’s not like they’re going to come to a place that’s dead. This is alive.”