More confirmed cases in Washington County COVID report

Posted: / Updated:
COUNTY-WASHINGTON_634x356

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, August 19, Washington County gave their daily COVID report.

COVID stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  238 (+ 27)
  • COVID Active Cases: 70 (- 1)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,013 (+ 12)
  • COVID Recovered: 2,904 (+ 13)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 6 (No Change)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 39 (No Change)

Since Wednesday, August 18 report, 12 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 13 new recoveries of active cases, six current cases are hospitalized.  Our Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, identifying 8 of the 12 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the four remaining cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of today’s new cases added, two have been fully vaccinated (one received the Moderna vaccine, one received the Pfizer vaccine).

