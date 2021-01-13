More cases of COVID-19 variant found in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County health officials confirmed three new cases of the highly contagious COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant in county residents. These cases are in addition to two other Warren County residents who contracted the virus from a Saratoga Springs business.

According to County Health there is no indication that the three new cases are tied to the Saratoga Springs business. The State’s Wadsworth Laboratory has been sequencing random virus samples to try to confirm the spread of the variant in the county.

Warren County Health Services issued public warnings in late December and early January as they saw an increase in the spread of the virus at households and businesses.