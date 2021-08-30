More cases in latest Washington County COVID report

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, August 30, Washington County gave out their daily COVID update.
COVID Statistics:
- Persons Under Monitoring (PUM): 257 (+ 52)
- COVID Active Cases: 84 (+ 8)
- COVID Confirmed Cases: 3,121 (+ 18)
- COVID Recovered: 2,996 (+ 10)
- COVID Current Hospitalizations: 3 (No Change)
- COVID Related Deaths: 41 (No Change)
Since Friday, August 27 report, 18 new COVID cases were added/processed, there were 21 new recoveries of active cases, three current cases are hospitalized. 11 of the 18 new cases with ties to other cases/investigations (including household spread cases) and the remaining seven cases have no identified origin of exposure at this time. Of the Monday, August 30 new cases added, six have been fully vaccinated (five received the Pfizer series, one received the Moderna series).