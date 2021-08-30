More cases in latest Washington County COVID report

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Grassland Bird Trust, a nonprofit conserving habitat land for endangered and threatened birds in Washington County, is collaborating with a renewable energy company to take care of more terrain.

Eden Renewables, a Troy-based solar farm company, is set to begin leasing 44 acres of land from the trust, adding to a total of 114 acres that the biodiverse group will manage for the next 20 years.