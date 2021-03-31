More attractions to open, fewer staff to run them this summer in Lake George

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George RV Park is facing the second summer of COVID-19 with a lot more guidance about opening and hosting campers.

They’re also facing a second year without two-thirds of their usual staff.

That’s because foreign workers on J-1 visas still can’t come to the region yet.

Gina Mintzer at the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce says the problem is that many of those foreign workers are having trouble even getting appointments to apply for those visas. Even if they get one, the Biden administration is saying it will be until at least June when they’re actually given the OK to come work.

That leaves a small seasonal worker pool to pick from. The chamber of commerce is doing what they can to help cultivate it, such as hosting a job fair at Lake George Jr.-Sr. High School this month, and creating an online resource listing job openings.

But the gaps will still be left, enhanced by the newly-returning presence of The Great Escape and Lake George Expedition Park, both of which were kept closed in 2020. The Great Escape has started its own hiring process, which is great for those who do need summer work, but stretches the area’s workforce even thinner.

At Lake George RV Park, owner David King is resigned to he and his dedicated full-time staff working 120 hours a week this summer, in the absence of potentially as many as 30 other workers.

