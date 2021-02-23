Moose hunt proposed in Vermont corner to decrease tick toll

by: Associated Press

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has proposed a limited moose hunt in the northeastern corner of state this fall aimed at decreasing the harmful toll of winter ticks on the moose population.

Biologist Nick Fortin says moose density in the area is far above one moose per square mile  (2.5 kilometers), which is significantly higher than any other part of Vermont. He says moose densities greater than one per square mile support high numbers of winter ticks which negatively impact moose health and survival.

The department has proposed issuing 60 moose hunting permits and 40 anterless moose hunting permits for the area this fall.

