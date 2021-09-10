Montgomery Police arrest man for stealing ATM machine with a stolen car and starting a police pursuit

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Montgomery Police arrested a man for stealing an ATM machine from a restaurant with a stolen car and then starting a police pursuit as he fled the scene.

On Wednesday, September 8, Phillip Deon Jackson, 39, of Syracuse, was arrested on multiple charges that began with a burglary on September 1, at Ripepi’s Restaurant on State Highway 5 in the Town of St Johnsville.

Charges:

(2) Burglary 2nd Degree (Felony)

(2) Grand Larceny 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd Degree (Felony)

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th Degree (Felony)

(5) Conspiracy 4th Degree (Felony)

(1) Criminal Mischief 4th Degree

Unlawful Possession of a Radio Device

Jackson stole an ATM machine from Ripepi’s Restaurant and drove away from the scene in a stolen vehicle. Jackson also got additional charges for a vehicle pursuit as he fled from the scene.

Jackson was arraigned in the Town of Palatine Court and remanded to Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. Jackson is scheduled to reappear in the Town of St. Johnsville Court at a later date.