AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beth Ressel started her business Chunky Boy Craft Handles about two years ago by selling ergonomic handles for crochet hooks. Now, she’s expanded by opening up Chunky Boy Yarn Shop in Amsterdam.

Ressel and her husband moved to the Amsterdam area from Texas in June. She saw how few options there were in this area and decided it was the perfect spot to open a yarn shop. She opened Chunky Boy Yarn Shop on October 7.

“I’m a big believer in fiber arts as one of the lowest barriers to entry into crafts,” said Ressel. “For about $10 and access to YouTube, you can teach yourself to knit or crochet.”

Chunky Boy Yarn Shop carries yarn, as well as knitting needles and crochet hooks. The shop has crochet classes and will soon have knitting classes as well, said Ressel. Chunky Boy also hosts a variety of social community-driven events.

“I’ve always wanted to create a yarn shop that centered on accessibility,” said Ressel. “I prioritized carrying more affordable yarn and making my shop a beginner-friendly place.”

In addition to in-store shopping, Chunky Boy Yarn Shop has a drive-thru window. You can order your yarn ahead of time and swing through the drive-thru to pick it up.

Chunky Boy Yarn Shop is located in the former 518 Grille space at 128 Polar Plaza. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.