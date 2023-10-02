AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam will be hosting the return of their annual Wishfest. The event will be held on Bridge Street and is scheduled for October 7.

The yearly festival was founded with a mission of making a difference in the community, and has grown into a major fundraiser for Capital Region Giving Tree. The event will feature live music by Ally the Piper, The Margo Macero Band, Kolbie G., Ryan Carmello, Tim Barr, and Still Remains.

In addition to the performances, Wishfest will offer food, drinks and crafts from over 50 local vendors, as well as family friendly activities, a fireworks show in the evening, and a special appearance by former Major League Baseball star Dwight “Doc” Gooden. The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Amsterdam Mayor Mike Cinquanti said “Wishfest combines an opportunity to support a worthwhile cause and enjoy a wonderful community festival on Amsterdam’s Southside. That’s a perfect combination for our city’s big-hearted, fun-loving residents.”

Wishfest is free to attend and open to the public. Free parking will be available at 25 Bridge Street.