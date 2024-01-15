AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WinterFest is returning to Amsterdam for another year. The Alpin Haus-sponsored event is set for January 27 from noon to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park.

WinterFest includes ice skating with free skate rentals from Cahill’s Sporting Goods of Troy. Cahill’s is set to bring over 250 pairs of skates for youth size 5 through adult sizes.

The event also includes music, smores to-go, hot chocolate, and giveaways throughout the day. At 1 p.m., free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served.

Amsterdam held its first-ever WinterFest in 2022. In 2023, WinterFest was canceled due to unseasonably warm temperatures and rain.