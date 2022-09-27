AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Residents in Amsterdam could see some water issues over the next few weeks. According to city officials, the flushing of water mains will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. every weekday, starting the week of Monday, October 3, for about four weeks.

The city said residents may encounter discolored or dirty water after the flushing is complete. This condition will dissipate, officials said, if you turn on your cold water through all interior faucets for awhile and flush out the discolored water.

The maintenance is done to improve and maintain long-term water quality and minimize discoloration. If you have any questions about the process, call the City’s Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.

Flushing schedule for Week One:

Monday, October 3: Ellsworth St., Frances St., Crescent Ave., Clizbe Ave. between City line and Northern Blvd., Hewitt St., Northern Blvd., Austin St., Rockton St., Finlay St., Wilbur St., Locust Ave. between Clizbe Ave. and Lyon St., Lindsay St., Smyrna St., Lyon St.

Tuesday, October 4: Clizbe Ave. between Northern Blvd. And Woodrow Rd., First St., Second St., Sloane Ave., Clark Ave., Fourth St., Third St., Forest Ave. between Lyon St. and Fourth St., Woodridge Rd., Wilton Rd., Woodrow Rd., Woodrow Loop, Sanford Ave. between Law Pl. and Forest Ave., McCleary Ave. between Sloane Ave. and Law Pl., McNeir Ave. between Sloane Ave. and Law Pl., Cochrane Ave. between Sloane Ave. and Law Pl., Smith Ave. between Sloane Ave. and Law Pl. and Devendorf St.

