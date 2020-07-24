Water main break shuts off Fultonville water supply

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main broke in Fultonville on Friday, and the village water supply has been shut off until it can be found and repaired, according to a statement from Mayor Linda Petterson-Law.

A tanker from School House Pools will be set up at the village office all weekend. Residents must bring their own containers to fill with water.

Whenever service is resumed, a boil water order will be in effect.

