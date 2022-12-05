MOHAWK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a water main break in the town of Mohawk. The break is on State Highway 5 between State Highway 334 and Hickory Hill Road. Water has reportedly been shut off to the following:

Hickory Hill Road between #2337 and #2558

Pilling Drive

Perry Lane

State Hwy 5 from the Village of Fonda line to the Shrine

Police say the Village of Fonda will be working in the area. Travelers are asked to find alternate routes to avoid delays.