FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County police report a water main break in Fonda. The water main break happened on State Hwy 5 west of State Hwy 334 in the Village of Fonda.

Water service will specifically be suspended for users on NY Route 5 West, Hickory Hill from the Little Reservoir to Route 5, Pilling Drive and Perry Lane. Water users East of Cayadutta Creek and in the Village will continue to have water at this time. Repairs are being made as quickly as possible.