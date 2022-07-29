AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Amsterdam reported a water main break on Market Street on Friday. Public works crews are currently working to fix the leak as soon as possible.

Residents around the Market Street area may encounter low water pressure or no running water at all. If water is completely lost, the water will have to be boiled until further notice of restoration.

Stay tuned to NEWS10 for updates. Any questions about the water main break can be directed to the DPW at (518) 842-3691.