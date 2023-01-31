AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is announcing a boil water advisory following a water shutdown on Tuesday. The following streets will have to boil their water until further notice once the water is turned back on:

Locust Avenue from Wallin Street to Vanderveer Street

Garfield Place

Taft Place

Hayes Place

Roosevelt Road

Harrison Avenue

McKinley Avenue

Harding Road

The City of Amsterdam is saying residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Anyone with questions regarding the water shutdown or boil water advisory can contact the department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.

A water main break was announced by the City of Amsterdam o Locust Avenue earlier Tuesday morning. Crews are working to repair the break as soon as possible.