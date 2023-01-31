AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is announcing a boil water advisory following a water shutdown on Tuesday. The following streets will have to boil their water until further notice once the water is turned back on:

  • Locust Avenue from Wallin Street to Vanderveer Street
  • Garfield Place
  • Taft Place
  • Hayes Place
  • Roosevelt Road
  • Harrison Avenue
  • McKinley Avenue
  • Harding Road

The City of Amsterdam is saying residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute. Anyone with questions regarding the water shutdown or boil water advisory can contact the department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.

A water main break was announced by the City of Amsterdam o Locust Avenue earlier Tuesday morning. Crews are working to repair the break as soon as possible.