AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has announced a water shutdown due to a water main break. Several roads will have little to no water.

Residents on the following roads will have to boil their water until further notice until the water is turned back on:

Locust Ave: Brookside intersection to Harding Road

Becker St.

Elias St.

Krull St.

Taft Pl.

Hayes Pl.

Garfield Pl.

Harding Road

McKinnley Ave

Harrison Ave

Roosevelt Road

Residents are told to bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute. Anyone with questions about the water shutdown or boil water advisory is asked to call