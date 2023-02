CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mongomery County Sheriff’s Office advise there is a water main break on Moyer Street in Canajoharie. A boil water advisory is issued from 241 Moyer St. to 320 Moyer St. until further notice.

The road is closed from the intersection of Moyer and Third Avenue to the intersection of Maple Avenue and Moyer Street. Only emergency traffic will be allowed. Check back with NEWS10 for updates.