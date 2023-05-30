ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water emergency has been declared in Rotterdam beginning on Tuesday and will end at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 5. During this water emergency, residents are asked to not use water outside, which includes filling swimming pools, watering lawns, washing cars, and any other activities that affect the water system.

This emergency is for water tanks to return to a safe level and to ensure fire protection within the town. Residents may resume their normal water sprinkling hours, which are 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on odd/even days according to your house number when the emergency ends.