AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department has issued a missing vulnerable adult alert. James Gardner, 71, was last seen on September 15 at 6:45 a.m. on Stewart Street in Amsterdam.

Police say Gardner has a traumatic brain injury and may be in need of medical attention. He is currently believed to be on foot, and was last seen wearing glasses, a maroon button down fleece and athletic style pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (518)842-1100.