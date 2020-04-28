Veterinarian student gets special graduation ceremony with llamas, cows

Latest News

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Britney Hill’s graduation in May from Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine was cancelled, her colleagues from River Valley Veterinary Services in Fultonville decided to host one for her instead.

Hill spent two months at River Valley completing her perceptorship, as part of her work to receive her veterinary degree.

To honor her accomplishments, her colleagues at River Valley Veterinary Services decided to throw Britney her own unique ceremony with a full house. Llamas, goats, cows and more watched as she crossed the hay-covered ‘stage’ to receive her degree.

Once she wraps up her work at River Valley, Hill will relocate back to her home state of New Hampshire to begin her career.

