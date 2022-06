AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Amsterdam swimming pool located at Veterans Park will open for the season on Friday, July 1. The pool will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost of admission will be $1 for all entrants regardless of whether they are swimming or not. Children under the age of 10 will not be allowed to enter the facility with an adult. All swimmers are required to wear a bathing suit, athletic shorts are not allowed.