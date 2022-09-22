AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam police department released Information regarding the electric bike and motor vehicle accident that occurred on September 21. The accident resulted in the passing of Scott Madcharo, 57 of Amsterdam.

The investigation reveals Madcharo was riding a Ride1UP electric-assisted bike south on Ramsey Avenue. Police say Madcharo failed to stop at the intersection of Ramsey Avenue and Vandyke Avenue, entering the roadway and failing to yield at the right of way to the traffic on Vandyke Avenue. Police say Madcharo hit the rear driver’s side of a car that was legally traveling east on Vandyke Avenue. The driver of the car was an Amsterdam woman, 63 who remained on the scene and called 911.

Police report that a witness says that Madcharo was traveling south on Ramsey at a high speed while losing control of the bike just before entering the intersection. After treatment at the scene, Madcharo was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation is still ongoing, Amsterdam police do not expect to file any charges regarding this incident.