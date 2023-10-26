FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming road closure in Fonda. State Route 5 and State Route 30A, also known as East Main Street, will be closed from west of the Bridge Street intersection to Broadway on October 28.

The roadway will be closed due to a tree removal by National Grid. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. and is expected to last until 8 a.m.

According to the DOT, only local traffic will be allowed to enter and exit through the west end of the closure at Broadway. Drivers are urged to plan accordingly, follow posted detours and drive responsibly in work zones, as fines are doubled for speeding in such areas.