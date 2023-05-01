CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Tuesday, May 16, State Route 5S between Chruch Street and Thruway Exit 29 in Canajoharie will be closed for roughly one month for bridge work, according to the New York State Department of Transportation. Drivers will be directed to detour through Fultonville using State Routes 5 and 5S.

Thruway traffic from Canajoharie, which includes Rute 10, will be directed to Thruway exits 28 (Fultonville/Fonda) and 29A (Little Falls). Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones.

Speeding fines are doubled in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a driver’s license.