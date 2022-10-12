AMSTERDAM N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that Cleveland Avenue in the City of Amsterdam, Montgomery County, will be closed beginning Monday, October 17, at 7 a.m. The closure is expected to take place through Wednesday, October 19, and is necessary to facilitate pavement restoration.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of a license.