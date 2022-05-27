GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will install a temporary three-color signal for a bridge project in the Town of Glen, beginning June 1. Drivers traveling the State Route 5S bridge over Auries Creek will encounter alternating one-way traffic in both directions controlled by the traffic signal.

DOT said the signal will be necessary for the replacement of the bridge deck for the Route 5S bridge over Auries Creek, located between County Route 117 (Ingersoll Road) and County Route 122 (Auriesville Road). The signal is expected to be in place through early August.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.

To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.