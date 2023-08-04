CRANESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A train derailment in Cranesville on the Montgomery/Schenectady county line has temporarily closed Route 5. Montgomery County Sheriff Jeff Smith confirms with NEWS10 there are no injuries and no spills at this time.

Crews are on the scene evaluating the situation. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working with the DOT and several other agencies on this incident.

NEWS10 has received word this is a 16-car train derailment, and that the derailed cars were not carrying people, but goods. Stick with NEWS10 for more information as it becomes available.