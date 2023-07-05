GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On July 8, the Town of Glen is celebrating its bicentennial with live music, games, and more! The bicentennial will kick off with an opening ceremony with Assemblyman Robert Smullen scheduled to make an appearance.

Events will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the Hamlet of Glen along Mill Point Road. Highlights include live performances by Shane McGrath and Bob Naumowicz, a postal cancellation with a custom postmark, a baking contest, games, and more!

Attendees can pick up a schedule of events, a map of the locations, and tickets for free ice cream at the Glen Conservancy Hall. For additional information or updates about events, visit the Town of Glen NY 2023 Bicentennial Facebook page.