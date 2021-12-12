The Upside: Local man becomes firefighter, fulfilling childhood dreams

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Putting your life on the line for your community is no easy task. But for one Duanesburg man, the choice to make his long-awaited dream come true by becoming a firefighter was simple.

“Every kid wants to be a firefighter at 5-years-old,” said 21-year-old Dennis Durrant. “It just never left for me.”

Dennis grew up admiring his father and Uncle, who were volunteer firefighters in his hometown of Duanesburg—and that unfading admiration transformed into a goal. After high school, he worked on his emergency medical technician certification and the Civil Service exam.

This year, Dennis went to Utica Fire Academy for 16 weeks of training. His group faced some major challenges. Covid halted their training twice, and Dennis had to be sent home multiple times. But he finally graduated on Wednesday, achieving his life long goal.

“All the hard work and years paid off of doing the right thing, and continuing my education in the fire service. It was a great feeling,” he said. “Getting into a career department—It’s family at work. You have your family at home that you grew up with, but you go into work and you know these guys are there for you no matter what.”

Dennis's work family is already lined up. He's officially the newest member of the Amsterdam Fire Department, and his first day on the job is Monday. He said he can't wait to serve the citizens of Amsterdam and always be a helping hand.

