MINDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) has issued a traffic advisory regarding road closures to facilitate a culvert replacement project. Beginning Wednesday, July 6, at 6 a.m., State Route 163 will be closed to traffic between Marshville Road and Hessville Road.

DOT said the closure is expected to be in place through Friday, July 8, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to follow the posted detour utilizing Marshville Road and Clinton Road.

DOT reminds drivers to slow down significantly whenever encountering construction vehicles and driving through work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone.