ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Town of Amsterdam announced that a portion of Northampton Road will be temporarily closed on June 17. The closure is due to dangerous egress from Northampton Road onto NYS Route 30.

A 70-foot section of Northampton Road, north of the Chestnut Hill Apartments, will be closed to regulate traffic due to safety reasons. The closure is for public safety, health, and general welfare.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real time!