AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that Route 5, between Market Street and Church Street, will be closed in the eastbound direction for approximately four weeks beginning June 13 at 7 a.m. The closure is due to drainage instillation and sidewalk repairs.

The work is part of an ongoing transportation enhancement project along the State Route 5 corridor in the City of Amsterdam. This project will simplify traffic flow, decrease delay with minimal stops along the main corridor, increase pavement width for bicyclists, shorten pedestrian crossings, and enhance public health and safety, according to the DOT.

As part of the project, access to the northern section of Schuyler Street from State Route 5 will be permanently closed at the intersection. Detour signs will be posted.