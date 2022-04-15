AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The temporary detour on Route 5 in Amsterdam will no longer be in place after only 4 days. The detour was scheduled to be in place until April 26.

On March 31, crews dug up old wires that were once used to detonate explosives on Route 5 in front of the Riverfront Center. The temporary detour was put in place so the explosives devices could be removed.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) said the contractor that was brought in to remove the explosive devices was able to expedite the process. The work is expected to be finished by 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 16 and the detour will no longer be needed.

