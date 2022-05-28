MONTGOMERY/BROOME COUNTIES (NEWS10) – The New York Lottery announced Saturday there were multiple top-prize winning tickets sold for the May 27 “Take 5 Midday” drawing. The tickets were worth $10,417.50 each and sold in Amsterdam and Binghamton.

The tickets were sold at:

Country Feed Store, Inc., located at 5040 Street Hwy 30 in Montgomery County.

Kwik Fill #025, located at 8 W State Street in Broome County.

Friday’s Take 5 midday draw numbers were 08-12-20-23-38. If you have a ticket with both evening and midday numbers on it, check them against the winning numbers on the New York Lottery website.

Take 5 numbers drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily, at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.